* EDF wants to suspend mechanism for power sales to
competitors
* Says it was making progress with tests on reactors
* Some rivals are sceptical over EDF's request
By Bate Felix
PARIS, Oct 21 EDF called on the French
government to consider a temporary suspension of a rule that
forces it to sell power to competitors at a fixed price, to
prevent possible speculation in a tight wholesale electricity
market.
Under the so-called ARENH mechanism, EDF's smaller
competitors can buy up to 100 terawatt/hours per year, about a
quarter of EDF's nuclear production, at 42 euros per megawatt
hour so as to promote competition in the market.
But nuclear safety regulator ASN has ordered EDF to carry
out further safety checks on 12 of its 58 French reactors,
forcing temporary reactor closures.
This has led to worries that France - a net power exporter
which depends on nuclear for over 75 percent of its electricity
needs - could face a supply crunch ahead of winter.
Currently, 19 of EDF's nuclear reactors are out for
scheduled maintenance or safety checks for periods ranging from
a couple of days to several months.
"Considering the circumstances, their impact on the
wholesale power market and the resulting speculative effects,
EDF urges the energy and finance ministries to take all
necessary measures, including, as the case may be, the temporary
suspension of the ARENH scheme," EDF said in a statement.
Persistent fears of prolonged reactor outages stretching
into January and February when demand hits a peak, has sparked a
rally in European energy markets with spot and forward power
contracts hitting new highs.
In recent years, operators had increasingly turned to the
market and abandoned the ARENH mechanism as cheaper power was
available from solar and wind renewable sources and coal.
With worries over tight supply roiling the markets, the
French year-ahead power price for 2017 delivery has
risen from a low of 25.55 euros /MWh in March to 43.5 euros/MWh
on Wednesday. It was trading at 42.50 euros/MWh on Friday.
The French energy and finance ministries were not
immediately available for comment.
EDF's statement said it was making progress with the tests
on its reactors to demonstrate that those involved in the tests
demanded by ASN can operate in a fully safe mode.
The company said that of the 18 reactors concerned, six had
been tested and granted approval to restart and were operating
normally. Seven others were on planned outage and have been or
are being inspected.
The remaining five have been scheduled to be tested and
restart operation between Oct. 22 and Jan. 15, 2017.
Some of EDF's smaller competitors, which together have a
market share of just 12.6 percent of the residential power
market, were sceptical about EDF's request.
"We are a bit surprised that EDF makes this request linked
to the reactor outages, while at the same time confirming its
2016 nuclear production forecast figures," said Fabien Chone,
chief executive of Direct Energie.
He questioned the impact on regulated power tariffs for
consumers and called for clarification of rules for calculating
the tariffs, which normally include the ARENH price.
"Logically, the calculation should take into account higher
market prices," he said.
Higher regulated power prices make it easier for EDF's
challengers to compete on price.
(Additional reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Geert De
Clercq)