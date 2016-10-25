(Updates with ministry statement)

PARIS Oct 25 The French government will not allow utility EDF to suspend the ARENH mechanism under which it is obliged to sell part of the nuclear power it produces to its competitors, the energy ministry said on Tuesday.

EDF on Friday had called on the government to consider a temporary suspension of the ARENH mechanism, saying this would prevent possible speculation after a series of safety tests ordered by nuclear regulator ASN had led to worries about security of supply.

"The government is not planning to suspend the ARENH mechanism under current circumstances, but quick, efficient and proportional measures will be implemented to prevent speculative behaviour," the ministry said in a statement.

Under the ARENH mechanism, EDF's smaller competitors can buy up to 100 terawatt/hours per year, about a quarter of EDF's nuclear production, at 42 euros ($46) per megawatt hour to promote competition in the market.

But EDF is already struggling to supply its own customers after the ASN ordered the utility to carry out further safety checks on 12 of its 58 French reactors, forcing temporary reactor closures.

Currently, 19 of EDF's nuclear reactors are out for scheduled maintenance or safety checks for periods ranging from a couple of days to several months.

This has led to worries that France - a net power exporter which depends on nuclear for over 75 percent of its electricity needs - could face a supply crunch as winter approaches.

Some of EDF's smaller competitors, which together have just 12.6 percent of the residential power market, had criticised EDF's request because the utility has already said that its 2016 and 2017 nuclear production charges will not be affected by the new reactor closures.

EDF is worried that its competitors - who are likely to have already covered a large part of their 2017 power needs on the futures markets - will buy power at the ARENH price of 42 euros/MWh at the next subscription on Nov. 16 only to resell it at much higher market prices, pocketing the difference. The next ARENH subscription will be in May.

The ministry statement said that suspending the ARENH mechanism could cause difficulties for EDF's smaller competitors, who can legitimately count on the ARENH sales for their security of supply.

The ministry said energy market regulator CRE would propose a partial review of ARENH regulations before Nov. 16 to limit the possibility of abusive speculative behaviour while guaranteeing the proper functioning of the power market. ($1 = 0.9206 euros)