* French electricty bills will remain lowest if nuclear reactors prolonged

* France should run all nuclear reactors until they reach 60 years old

* EDF would lose 190 mln euros a year if Fessenheim plant closed down

By Karolin Schaps and Muriel Boselli

PARIS, Feb 13 France's electricity bills will rise less over the next two decades if it continues to rely on nuclear power for its energy needs, a government-commissioned report showed on Monday, two months ahead of the country's upcoming presidential election.

Cost hikes will be the smallest if the lifespan of France's ageing nuclear reactors is prolonged to 60 years from 40 years, said the report headed by Claude Mandil, the International Energy Agency's former chief and Jacques Percebois, a professor at Montpellier University.

Its conclusion echoes that of a Court of Audit report last month saying France had no option but to extend the lifespan of its nuclear power plants as investments to renew its nuclear capacity or increase its reliance on other energy forms would be too costly and come too late.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has decided to extend the plants' lifespan beyond 40 years, Energy Minister Eric Besson said on Sunday, adding that 60 years was standard in the United States.

Sarkozy's centre-right government is trying to convince voters two months ahead of the election that nuclear energy should remain its main source of electricity nearly a year after the Fukushima disaster shook the world.

Socialist front-runner Francois Hollande wants to lower nuclear energy's part of the electricity mix to 50 percent from 75 percent by 2025 and has vowed to shut France's oldest nuclear power plant Fessenheim, on the German border, if elected.

The report estimates the closure would mean operator EDF would lose out on around 190 million euros per year in stable nuclear revenue.

France is the world's most nuclear dependent nation but enjoys western Europe's lowest household power prices. Those electricity bills will inevitably rise by 2030 as natural resources become more expensive and demand rises, said the report by a panel of six unnamed experts overseen by Percebois and Mandil.

LONGER LIFESPANS?

Still, French users could pay around one quarter less at the end of the next decade if the country decides to keep relying on nuclear power for at least 70 percent of its power instead of boosting renewable energy's role and lowering nuclear output to 20 percent of its needs, figures in the report showed.

If nuclear energy still dominates by 2030, consumer electricity prices will rise by 10 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) to 50 euros. But prices would surge to 70 euros/MWh if the current share of nuclear power in the electricity mix drops to 50 percent, Besson said in the report's concluding remarks.

A massive roll-out of renewable energies would also have a major impact on consumer bills, as it would boost electricity production costs by 50 to 100 percent, the report showed.

The report also recommended France not shut down any of its nuclear reactors before they reach 60 years of age unless its safety watchdog (ASN) decides they are no longer safe to run.

There is no official limit to France's nuclear reactors' lifespan but the ASN carries out in-depth controls every 10 years on each reactor. The watchdog has agreed in principle for all reactors to operate until their 40th birthday.

In a scenario in which nuclear energy continues to account for most of France's power supply, it is hard to predict what production costs will be by 2050, when most reactors will have been replaced, the report added.

Some 48 reactors out of the country's 58 will have will have reached 60 years of age by 2050.

Investments in the transport and distribution grids will be massive regardless of the scenarios, the report said. They will cost between 135 and 155 billion euros ($204.43 billion)depending on the share of renewable energy sources in the energy mix. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting By Karolin Schaps and Muriel Boselli; Editing by Christian Plumb)