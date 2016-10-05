UPDATE 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road, says open to everyone
* Xi touts Silk Road as the new way to boost global development
PARIS Oct 5 French day-ahead spot power price rose 8.75 euros ($9.81) or 22.4 pct on Wednesday on tight nuclear power supply following an unplanned outage at EDF's 1,300 MW Paluel 4 reactor overnight.
The was also another unplanned outage at Engie's 428 MW gas-fired plant, French grid operator RTE said on its website.
European power prices have hit one year highs in the past week on French nuclear power supply concerns. According to Reuters tabulation, 22 out of 58 French nuclear reactors are currently on planned or statutory outage. ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that China's new Silk Road plan is open to everyone, including Africa and Europe. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Yawen Chen; Writing by Ben Blanchard)