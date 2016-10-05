PARIS Oct 5 French day-ahead spot power price rose 8.75 euros ($9.81) or 22.4 pct on Wednesday on tight nuclear power supply following an unplanned outage at EDF's 1,300 MW Paluel 4 reactor overnight.

The was also another unplanned outage at Engie's 428 MW gas-fired plant, French grid operator RTE said on its website.

European power prices have hit one year highs in the past week on French nuclear power supply concerns. According to Reuters tabulation, 22 out of 58 French nuclear reactors are currently on planned or statutory outage. ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)