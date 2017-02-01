PARIS French state-controlled utility EDF (EDF.PA) said on Tuesday that a fire in a building at its Cattenom nuclear plant in the northeast of the country has had no impact on the industrial section of the installation and has been contained.

EDF said the fire broke out around 2100 GMT in a temporary administrative building and fire services promptly intervened.

"The fire had no impact on the safety of the personnel of the plant or to the safety of the installations," EDF said in the statement.

"This structure is located away from the industrial and the nuclear part of the installations," EDF said.

The Cattenom plant has four nuclear reactors with a capacity of 1,300 megawatts each.

EDF said it had informed officials in France and neighbouring countries. Cattenom is near the border with Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Toni Reinhold)