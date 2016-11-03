(Adds details, comment)
PARIS Nov 3 French utility EDF said on
Thursday it had postponed the restart of five of its nuclear
reactors until the end of the year, sending French and German
electricity prices to new highs.
A company spokeswoman was not immediately able to give an
explanation for the delay.
According to earlier data, EDF's 900 megawatt per hour (MWh)
Bugey 4 reactor and Gravelines 2 reactor had been due to restart
on Nov. 30.
The restart of the 900 MWh Tricastin 4 reactor was scheduled
for Dec. 19, while the Tricastin 1 and 3 ones were planned to
restart on Dec. 23.
European power prices have hit multi-year highs in recent
weeks on fears EDF could struggle to meet winter demand after
the French nuclear safety watchdog demanded it carry out further
tests on a dozen reactors.
Electricity prices for the year ahead surged shortly after
the news, with the French Cal'17 hitting a contract high of
49.00 euros per MWh. Its German equivalent touched 35.75
euros/MWh, a price not seen since Feb. 18, 2014.
Reuters estimates that 19,300 MW, or 30.51 percent of
France's nuclear generation capacity, is currently offline,
based on data provided by EDF and French grid operator RTE.
(Reporting by Bate Felix and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by
Mark Potter)