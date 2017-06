PARIS Feb 1 EDF's 600-megawatt coal-fired Emile Huchet unit 6 stopped earlier on Wednesday due to an unplanned outage, France's power grid RTE said on its website.

The unit, which stopped at 0520 GMT, is due to restart at 2300 GMT, the grid added.

French electricity demand is forecast to reach a new all-time high on Friday and is forecast to rise even further to nearly 99 gigawatts (GW) at peak-time on Tuesday, data provided by grid operator RTE showed on Wednesday. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli)