PARIS, Oct 19 French day-ahead power prices surged to a four-year high on Wednesday after France's nuclear watchdog told utility EDF to bring forward safety tests on five nuclear reactors, raising concerns that power supply will lag rising demand. They are among 18 reactors that ASN, the nuclear safety regulator, asked EDF to test in June. * ASN said in June that certain steam generator channel heads at the reactors could contain a zone with a high concentration of carbon which could weaken their resilience. * EDF says it successfully carried out tests on six reactors over the summer. * ASN said EDF submitted technical details to justify the safety of 12 of the 18 reactors that had parts manufactured by a Japanese company. But after further analysis, the watchdog concluded that further tests were needed on these same 12. * ASN said the tests have already been carried out or are currently being carried out on seven of the 12, all during their planned maintenance period. It said tests on the other five should be brought forward and completed within three months rather than stretching well into spring of next year as previously planned. * Persistent doubts over EDF's ability to meet French and wider European electricity demand for winter has roiled markets, pushing spot and forward power prices to new highs. * Here are tables of the reactors and their current status. Click here for a full daily table of French nuclear outages. Table of five reactors still to be tested within three months* REACTOR CAPACITY CURRENT STATUS (MW) CIVAUX 1 1,500 MW In production GRAVELINES 4 900 MW In production FESSENHEIM 1 900 MW In Production TRICASTIN 2 900 MW In production TRICASTIN 4 900 MW In production Table of seven reactors tested or being tested* BUGEY 4 900 MW On outage since Aug. 27 Expected restart Nov. 15 CIVAUX 2 1,500 MW On outage since Sept. 10 Expected restart Nov. 8 DAMPIERRE 3 900 MW On outage since Sept. 24 Expected restart Oct. 23 GRAVELINES 2 900 MW On outage since Sept. 17 Expected restart Oct. 27 ST LAURENT 1 900 MW In production TRICASTIN 1 900 MW On outage since Aug. 13 Expected restart Dec. 23 TRICASTIN 3 900 MW On outage since May 7 Expected restart Dec. 23 Table of six of 18 reactors to have completed tests* BLAYAIS 1 900 MW In production CHINON 1 900 MW In production CHINON 2 900 MW In production DAMPIERRE 2 900 MW In production DAMPIERRE 4 900 MW In Production ST LAURENT 2 900 MW On outage since Sept. 3 Expected restart Nov. 5 *Compiled from nuclear safety regulator ASN and grid operator RTE's REMIT websites. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Adrian Croft)