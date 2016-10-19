PARIS, Oct 19 French day-ahead power prices
surged to a four-year high on Wednesday after France's nuclear
watchdog told utility EDF to bring forward safety tests
on five nuclear reactors, raising concerns that power supply
will lag rising demand.
They are among 18 reactors that ASN, the nuclear safety
regulator, asked EDF to test in June.
* ASN said in June that certain steam generator channel
heads at the reactors could contain a zone with a high
concentration of carbon which could weaken their resilience.
* EDF says it successfully carried out tests on six reactors
over the summer.
* ASN said EDF submitted technical details to justify the
safety of 12 of the 18 reactors that had parts manufactured by a
Japanese company. But after further analysis, the watchdog
concluded that further tests were needed on these same 12.
* ASN said the tests have already been carried out or are
currently being carried out on seven of the 12, all during their
planned maintenance period. It said tests on the other five
should be brought forward and completed within three months
rather than stretching well into spring of next year as
previously planned.
* Persistent doubts over EDF's ability to meet French and
wider European electricity demand for winter has roiled markets,
pushing spot and forward power prices to new highs.
* Here are tables of the reactors and their current status.
Click here for a full daily table of French nuclear outages.
Table of five reactors still to be tested within three months*
REACTOR CAPACITY CURRENT STATUS
(MW)
CIVAUX 1 1,500 MW In production
GRAVELINES 4 900 MW In production
FESSENHEIM 1 900 MW In Production
TRICASTIN 2 900 MW In production
TRICASTIN 4 900 MW In production
Table of seven reactors tested or being tested*
BUGEY 4 900 MW On outage since Aug. 27
Expected restart Nov. 15
CIVAUX 2 1,500 MW On outage since Sept. 10
Expected restart Nov. 8
DAMPIERRE 3 900 MW On outage since Sept. 24
Expected restart Oct. 23
GRAVELINES 2 900 MW On outage since Sept. 17
Expected restart Oct. 27
ST LAURENT 1 900 MW In production
TRICASTIN 1 900 MW On outage since Aug. 13
Expected restart Dec. 23
TRICASTIN 3 900 MW On outage since May 7
Expected restart Dec. 23
Table of six of 18 reactors to have completed tests*
BLAYAIS 1 900 MW In production
CHINON 1 900 MW In production
CHINON 2 900 MW In production
DAMPIERRE 2 900 MW In production
DAMPIERRE 4 900 MW In Production
ST LAURENT 2 900 MW On outage since Sept. 3
Expected restart Nov. 5
*Compiled from nuclear safety regulator ASN and grid operator
RTE's REMIT websites.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Adrian Croft)