PARIS Jan 30 French energy sector unions have called for a strike in the gas and electricity sector to protest wage freezes in the sector for 2017, CGT trade union said in a statement on Monday.

The date for the strike and duration will be decided during a general assembly meeting of the unions on Tuesday, CGT said.

It added that the unions would be looking at all options including downing tools, production stoppage at power generation sites, halting gas injection at depots and targeted power cuts to some areas. (Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)