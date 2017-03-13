(Adds details, more unplanned outages at nuclear reactors)
PARIS, March 13 A one-day strike in the French
gas and electricity sector has cut power production by 4.2
gigawatts (GW), French utility EDF and grid operator
RTE said on Monday.
The strike, expected to last from Monday evening until 2000
GMT on Tuesday, was called by French energy sector workers to
protest against wage freezes.
EDF said on its website that hydropower production was cut
by 280 megawatts (MW), while its 535 MW Porcheville 3
fuel-powered generator and the 580 MW Havre 4 generator,
reported unplanned outages after workers downed tools.
Separately, RTE said that the unplanned outages caused by
the strike had reduced output at seven of France's 58 nuclear
reactors, cutting electricity output from the reactors by nearly
3 GW.
The power generation plants are expected to resume full
production by 2100 GMT on Tuesday, RTE said.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Gareth Jones, G CROSSE)