PARIS Nov 24 France's hardline CGT union called
for a nationwide one-day strike in the nuclear sector on
Thursday to protest over working conditions, a union official
said.
"A strike notice has been deposited for Nov. 27," an
official told Reuters on Monday.
No production cut had yet been decided, he added.
This would be the third strike in about a month in the
electricity sector. Workers at state-owned utility EDF
already held one-day strikes in late October and early November.
These actions had cut French nuclear production by 7,000
megawatts (MW) and 6,000 MW respectively, compared to a total
nuclear capacity of 63,260 MW, the CGT had said.
Almost 80 percent of France's electricity is produced by
nuclear reactors operated by EDF, the world's largest nuclear
power station operator.
