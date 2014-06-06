PARIS, June 6 Rising solar and wind power capacity will help France cope with a heatwave this summer without importing electricity from its neighbours, in spite of seasonal maintenance on its nuclear power fleet, the French power grid said on Friday.

French grid RTE said it expected French power demand to remain stable in the summer of 2014 compared to 2013, but that the overall availability of power generation capacity would be lower than in the previous year.

"The forecast reduction in the availability of French generating facilities, compared with the summer of 2013, that is essentially the result of maintenance operations, will not negatively impact the electricity supply-demand balance," it said in a statement.

State-owned utility EDF, which operates France's 58 nuclear power reactors, typically carries heavy maintenance operations during the spring and summer seasons.

French renewable capacity has risen slowly, with onshore wind power capacity reaching 8,163 MW at the end of last year, and solar power standing at 4,673 MW.

RTE said the rise in wind and solar power capacity will lead to an increase in the average availability rate of these technologies of 100 megawatts (MW) and 500 MW respectively.

However, the significant size of renewable energy capacity available this summer in Europe could place a heavy load on power interconnections at France's borders during off-peak times in the afternoon and at night, RTE said.

In the event of a heatwave, which it defined as temperatures remaining 7 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages for several days, RTE said France would not need additional power supplies from neighbouring countries and would remain a net exporter.

The peak of power consumption in France has traditionally been during the winter, because of its high use of electric heating. But the increasing use of air conditioning in recent years has lead to demand increases during hot summer days.

A 1 degree rise in temperatures in the summer causes demand to increase by 500 MW at the peak of day, the equivalent of the consumption of a city the size of Nantes, RTE said.

High temperatures and drought can also cause a drop in nuclear power availability, when river levels are deemed too low by authorities to continue being used for cooling by power plants. (Reporting by Michel Rose, editing by William Hardy)