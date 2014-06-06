PARIS, June 6 Rising solar and wind power
capacity will help France cope with a heatwave this summer
without importing electricity from its neighbours, in spite of
seasonal maintenance on its nuclear power fleet, the French
power grid said on Friday.
French grid RTE said it expected French power demand to
remain stable in the summer of 2014 compared to 2013, but that
the overall availability of power generation capacity would be
lower than in the previous year.
"The forecast reduction in the availability of French
generating facilities, compared with the summer of 2013, that is
essentially the result of maintenance operations, will not
negatively impact the electricity supply-demand balance," it
said in a statement.
State-owned utility EDF, which operates France's 58
nuclear power reactors, typically carries heavy maintenance
operations during the spring and summer seasons.
French renewable capacity has risen slowly, with onshore
wind power capacity reaching 8,163 MW at the end of last year,
and solar power standing at 4,673 MW.
RTE said the rise in wind and solar power capacity will lead
to an increase in the average availability rate of these
technologies of 100 megawatts (MW) and 500 MW respectively.
However, the significant size of renewable energy capacity
available this summer in Europe could place a heavy load on
power interconnections at France's borders during off-peak times
in the afternoon and at night, RTE said.
In the event of a heatwave, which it defined as temperatures
remaining 7 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages for several
days, RTE said France would not need additional power supplies
from neighbouring countries and would remain a net exporter.
The peak of power consumption in France has traditionally
been during the winter, because of its high use of electric
heating. But the increasing use of air conditioning in recent
years has lead to demand increases during hot summer days.
A 1 degree rise in temperatures in the summer causes demand
to increase by 500 MW at the peak of day, the equivalent of the
consumption of a city the size of Nantes, RTE said.
High temperatures and drought can also cause a drop in
nuclear power availability, when river levels are deemed too low
by authorities to continue being used for cooling by power
plants.
(Reporting by Michel Rose, editing by William Hardy)