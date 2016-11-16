FRANKFURT Nov 16 The French baseload power price for 2017 hit a new record high of 50.20 euros ($53.83) a megawatt hour (MWh) on Wednesday on ongoing nuclear supply worries in that country.

The position that started trading in 2014 was up 1.15 euros from its Tuesday close when it had already set a new high on uncertainty about the level of availability of nuclear power due to safety checks in France.

The focus is now on December and week two moving into that month was untraded, but displayed at an asking price of 169 euros/MWh after closing at 102 euros while December traded up 5 euros at 117 euros.

