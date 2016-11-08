PARIS Nov 8 French grid operator RTE said on
Tuesday it may have to take exceptional measures including short
power cuts in certain areas and voluntary cuts by industrial
users in order to continue providing electricity to French homes
in during winter.
RTE said French security of supply in the coming winter
could more delicate than in the previous winters due to
prolonged outages at a number of state-backed EDF's
French nuclear reactors, some of which are undergoing safety
tests.
The grid operator said the first three weeks of December
could be the period when French supply could be less robust in
case of a prolonged cold snap that could necessitate the use of
these exceptional measures.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Callus)