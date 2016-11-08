PARIS Nov 8 French grid operator RTE said on Tuesday it may have to take exceptional measures including short power cuts in certain areas and voluntary cuts by industrial users in order to continue providing electricity to French homes in during winter.

RTE said French security of supply in the coming winter could more delicate than in the previous winters due to prolonged outages at a number of state-backed EDF's French nuclear reactors, some of which are undergoing safety tests.

The grid operator said the first three weeks of December could be the period when French supply could be less robust in case of a prolonged cold snap that could necessitate the use of these exceptional measures. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Callus)