(Updates with detail from Le Figaro)
PARIS Oct 7 French luxury group PPR
is preparing to sell its book and CD retailer Fnac and online
fashion store La Redoute, Le Journal du Dimanche wrote on
Sunday, as part of a strategy to concentrate on luxury and
sports brands.
The paper cited several unnamed sources saying the board of
the company headed by Chief Executive Francois-Henri Pinault
would meet this week to approve the plan.
A PPR spokesman declined to comment on the report.
The company wants to exit its retail operations in order to
focus on other high-profile brands, which currently include
fashion labels Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent and sports names
Puma and Volcom.
Pinault said last week that PPR would make an announcement
about the planned sale of its Redcats mail order business before
disclosing third-quarter results on Oct. 25.
On its website, Le Figaro confirmed the JDD report but added
that it would involve a spin-off in which PPR shareholders, were
they to approve the deal, would receive shares of a newly listed
company, FNAC, on the French stock exchange.
That could occur as early as the end of the first half of
2013, if approved, Le Figaro said.
Fnac, which operates about 154 stores around the world, has
long been a headache for PPR as consumers turn to the Web to buy
both music and books.
Early this year, Fnac announced plans to cut 80 million
euros ($105 million) from its budget as it axed 500 jobs in
France and abroad.
PPR has similarly tried to streamline La Redoute, cutting
jobs by nearly a half since late 2008.
($1 = 0.7657 euros)
