PARIS Dec 18 France must cut spending in order
to meet its budget deficit target and undertake structural
reforms to boost competitiveness, European Central Bank
Executive Board Member Peter Praet said on Tuesday.
"France has too often resisted change," Praet said in an
interview with French daily Le Figaro. "There is a consensus now
in France on the need to improve public finances and
competitiveness. To do that, structural reform is needed."
He also said euro zone countries should not back away from
meeting a 3 percent deficit target despite an economic downturn
in the bloc.