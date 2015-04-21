* French borrowers shift out of loans into private placement

* Banks attracted by fees without balance sheet pain

* Insurers in search of yield eager to lend

* Some concern about credit quality of newest borrowers

By Leigh Thomas

PARIS, April 21 French firms traditionally hooked on bank loans are increasingly turning to private debt placements, joining rivals in the United States and Germany where similar markets for loans sold by a company to a single or small group of investors have long thrived.

For mid-sized companies less able to tap mainstream bond markets, private placements open up the possibility of borrowing longer-term at relatively low rates, while for lenders such as insurance companies they appeal at a time of rock-bottom bond yields.

With a growing number of companies coming to the market in France, its supporters hope its appeal will spread, opening up funding for corporate expansion that will help drive economic recovery across Europe.

"We quickly realised that with the maturities on offer we had opportunities to free up cashflow to finance our investments," said Nicolas Boyer, finance director at French web-hosting firm OVH, which borrowed 107 million euros ($114 million) in December with loans as long as eight years, significantly longer than the five years banks typically offer.

EU policymakers are looking to the French private placement (PP) model as one to emulate across Europe, with the bloc's financial services chief Jonathan Hill hopeful such deals will get credit flowing to the economy.

"Private placements have the potential to offer investment opportunities to long-term investors and could broaden the availability of finance for infrastructure projects," Hill told a Reuters Newsmaker event in London last week.

The number of PP deals in France (mostly for French companies) has gone from 21 raising 3.2 billion euros in 2012 to 55 deals for 3.31 billion in 2014, according to data from a group comprising banks, insurers and law firms trying to organise the market.

Bankers say last year's total was closer to 4 billion euros including deals some borrowers did not disclose.

EUROPEAN CHARTER

The PP market got its latest boost in February from a pan-European "issuance charter" modelled heavily on France's guidelines. It offers a blueprint contract easily adapted to different deals, helping keep costs down, while for investors it puts them in the same pecking order as creditor banks.

Yet many investors still need convincing the European economy is recovering fast enough to merit more borrowing and investing.

"We've got a pretty good pipeline (of deals), but we need signs of a meaningful economic recovery for the private placement market to make more significant progress," said Societe Generale global capital markets co-head Guy Silvestre.

Companies with high levels of debt or cyclical businesses are increasingly tempted by PPs, leaving some early investors concerned about the risks of putting serious money into a market untested by a default.

"It's a risky market with little liquidity," said Anne Courrier, chief executive of Federis, the asset management arm of French mutual insurer Malakoff Mederic and one of the first investors in the market. "And that has a price."

But there are plenty benefiting from the trend.

Although private placements cost slightly more than bank loans or bonds, they allow firms to diversify their funding and lock in long maturities at ultra-low rates. They can also raise large sums without making the detailed disclosure of financial information required for bond markets.

Bankers say fees as an intermediary between issuers and investors are less than for lending. But private placements do not burden balance sheets, which they are under regulatory pressure to keep down.

Those active in the market include Societe Generale , which was the most active arranger last year followed by Natixis, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole , according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Companies providing loans have included insurers AXA and Alliance.

As yields on insurers' bond portfolios fall, they are committing ever bigger sums and setting up specialised teams to analyse possible PP deals, suggesting plenty of funds potentially available. "Investor demand is surpassing companies demand for credit," said Fabien Calixte with BNP Paribas' corporate debt business.

($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Editing by Andrew Callus, Alexander Smith and David Holmes)