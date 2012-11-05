(Repeats Nov. 4 story, text unchanged)
PARIS, Nov 4 For Paris, a city whose priciest
apartments boast mansard roofs and wrought-iron balconies, it's
an audacious bet: a pair of shimmering, largely residential,
luxury towers that might look more at home in Dubai or Shanghai.
So far the improbable 2.2 billion-euro ($2.88
billion)development of what would be Europe's tallest buildings
- eclipsing London's controversial 'Shard' skyscraper - has
confounded the naysayers in overcoming preliminary hurdles.
If the Hermitage Plaza towers, designed by British architect
Norman Foster, do see the light of day, they could transform the
concrete canyons of Paris's La Defense district, now nearly all
offices. They could also spur more modern high-end residential
construction in a city best-known for its grand 19th-century
boulevards.
"The idea is to create a Manhattan in the French style in La
Defense," said Emin Iskenderov, head of the Hermitage Group,
which is developing the towers. "There are many people nowadays
who want more than the traditional charming Paris apartment."
The project received planning permission in March and has
since beaten back several legal challenges from local groups.
One of those groups, Vivre a la Defense, representing
tenants of a building that needs to be demolished to make way
for Hermitage Plaza, last month appealed to France's highest
court after a lower court setback.
Opponents criticise the project for its treatment of local
residents. They say Iskenderov's plan to replace the area's
moderately priced apartments with luxury ones is wrongheaded in
a country that suffers from a housing shortage.
"If it doesn't work, we'll be in big trouble," said
Jean-Andre Lasserre, Socialist councillor for Courbevoie, a
neighbourhood that adjoins La Defense. "If it does work, we'll
have the type of people who live there for one or two months out
of the year. The rest of the time it will be empty."
Still, the project - first trumpeted by then-President
Nicolas Sarkozy during a visit to St Petersburg two years ago,
alongside his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev and Iskenderov
himself - has been signed off on by the mayor of Courbevoie, a
member of Sarkozy's centre-right party.
The Russian-born developer told Reuters he is on track to
get bank financing by January at the latest, even though the
amount needed has jumped to 1.2 billion euros from a previously
targeted 700 million.
Getting more from the banks now would allow the 36-year-old
Iskenderov, who has raised eyebrows with his sudden emergence on
the French real estate scene, to rely less on the proceeds of
apartment sales.
"We don't want to sell them in a hurry because that would
mean a loss in value," Iskenderov said, while insisting that he
had already heard from 4,000 potential buyers for the
family-sized apartments, which measure 200 square meters on
average.
"The idea is to sell them as close to the delivery date as
possible," he said, predicting completion in early 2019 - a good
three years later than initially forecast.
Born in Moscow, Iskenderov moved to France with his parents
at the age of 15, then in 1998 back to Moscow, where he
eventually joined Mirax, a now-bankrupt developer known for
luxury housing.
Hermitage began as Mirax's French unit and split off in 2009
with funds that Iskenderov says account for most of the roughly
200 million euros in equity he plans to plough into the project.
Iskenderov has high-profile allies, including the public
entities that manage La Defense. The site's main contractor will
be construction firm Bouygues, whose head Martin
Bouygues is godfather to one of Sarkozy's sons.
"COLOSSAL" LOAN
While Iskenderov paints the loan as a near certainty, even
pinpointing the rate at 7 percent, others expressed skepticism.
"At this moment, obtaining that level of financing is
complicated," said Ludovic Delaisse, head of the offices
department at commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield in
France. "A 2 billion-euro project is colossal."
Iskenderov also said 15 hotel operators had expressed
interest in the right to run a five-star hotel that would be
part of the complex. A final decision will be made within a
couple of months, he said.
Another 13 percent of the towers will be set aside for
office space, with lower rise buildings included in the complex
to house a high-end shopping mall, student apartments and even
an art gallery.
If the project is to succeed Iskenderov will have to
transform perceptions of the La Defense neighbourhood - a tall
order given its image as a financial district which goes deathly
quiet on weekends and after working hours.
"We're going to fill this void just so there is life at La
Defense after 8 p.m.," Iskenderov said, adding London's Canary
Wharf, a similarly purpose-built office district outside the
city centre, had done better at promoting after hours life.
Bringing apartments to La Defense, where offices have
suffered from high vacancy, echoes initiatives in London where
developers have bet on residential schemes in commercial zones
like the financial district, West End, and even Canary Wharf.
MULTI-USE
To bring about such changes, the Hermitage Plaza project
envisions France's first truly mixed-use complex - akin to the
Shard or New York's Time Warner building.
The New York building had little trouble luring tenants like
Time Warner alongside a high-end shopping mall and top-priced
apartments. But it sits at the corner of Central Park, while the
Hermitage's location has no such allure.
A multi-use project with apartments, a hotel and offices
risks not doing any one thing particularly well.
Foster, whose phallic Gherkin tower made a permanent mark on
London and who has given the 85- and 86-story Hermitage towers
an aura of architectural respectability, declined to comment.
Socialist President Francois Hollande's tax hikes, which
have some wealthy French eyeing the exits, could be another
headwind. Iskenderov says he would aim to sell about 40 percent
of the apartments to foreigners.
"Even though I think it's actually important to breathe new
life into La Defense and make it more of a mixed neighbourhood,
with stores, schools and residences, I'm not a big believer in
combining those all in a single building," said Alexis Motte, an
executive with tenant representative Mobilitis.
Financing "will be very difficult", and political issues
will still need to be resolved, he said.
Still Iskenderov has beaten the odds so far.
"I didn't believe in it at all, but it's becoming more and
more credible," Motte said.
