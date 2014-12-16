PARIS Dec 16 France on Tuesday launched a plan
to promote the cultivation of high protein crops for livestock,
aimed at reducing its reliance on imports of mostly South
American soybeans which it fears could eventually be diverted to
meet a surge in Asian demand.
French Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll said Paris
would devote about 150 million euros ($190 million) of European
Union subsidies per year until 2020 to boost protein crops.
Of this 98 million euros would be devoted to encourage the
growth of fodder by livestock farmers and another 49 million
would be given to crop growers.
"On the international market, feed protein flows towards
Asia are more and more important. The security of supplies for
Europe is no longer guaranteed at mid- and long-term," Le Foll
told reporters.
"We need to adopt a strategy on vegetable proteins for
France to ensure more feed autonomy for our livestock farming."
Brazil and Argentina are France's main suppliers of protein
for animal feed, mainly soymeal to be mixed with other grains.
France relied on imports for around 40 percent of its
protein needs in 2010/11 while the European Union was at 65
percent, the farm ministry said.
With a subsidy of a minimum 100 euros per hectare France
hopes to nearly treble the land for protein crops, such as peas,
clovers or alfalfas, to 750,000 hectares, Le Foll said.
The subsidy for crop growers aims mainly at stopping a drop
in land devoted to protein crops due mainly to their fragility
and their lack of competitiveness compared to grains.
"It won't make us 100 percent self-sufficient but it will
allow us to rise our fodder autonomy significantly," Le Foll
said.
($1 = 0.7985 euros)
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by William Hardy)