PARIS, Sept 9 French train services face
disruption on Tuesday from a strike over plans to reform the
country's indebted pension system, but most international links
should operate normally, the SNCF rail company said.
The rail strike follows a broader call from the hardline CGT
labour union, the dominant one among rail workers, for protests
and work stoppages as President Francois Hollande's Socialist
government prepares to legislate on the modest reform.
Late night services will be cancelled on many national lines
and services on inter-city routes, and some TGV high-speed links
will be cut. However cross-border services should run normally,
except for links with Spain, an SNCF statement said.
Hollande partially reversed a pension funding overhaul
pushed through by predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy despite mass
street protests. But his government is now due to extend the
pay-in period required for a full pension from 40.5 years to 43
years by 2035, according to the draft law obtained by Reuters.
While the CGT labour union has said it will fight any such
extension, it is unclear whether Hollande will face anything
like the protests sparked by the previous reform. The other
major trade union has refused to join the CGT's battle call.
Hollande, whose popularity is near rock bottom as he strives
to reverse a relentless surge in unemployment and revive the
economy while shrinking a large public deficit, has ruled out
any draconian change to a pension system where those drawing
benefit are funded by taxes on those in work.
His approach may curb the risk of strife but falls short of
European Commission calls for a rise in the current legal
retirement age of 62.
(Reporting By Brian Love; editing by Mark John)