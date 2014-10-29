PARIS Oct 29 French Interior Minister Bernard
Cazeneuve, a close political ally of President Francois
Hollande, dismissed on Wednesday calls for his resignation after
the death of a young ecology protester during clashes with
police.
Remi Fraisse, 21, was killed during a violent stand-off over
the weekend between police and ecology protesters seeking to
prevent construction of a dam in the Testet wetlands area of
southern France. Supporters, including local farmers, say the
project will help with irrigation of the zone.
Presenting initial findings on the death, a state prosecutor
said on Tuesday he was probably the victim of an offensive
grenade, an explosion-filled device sometimes used by police to
disperse crowds in serious riot situations.
"I have absolutely no intention of quitting when I am doing
my duty to the state and the republic," Cazeneuve told Europe 1
radio, adding that investigators had a "moral duty" to find out
what happened and that any police abuse would be sanctioned.
Leaders of France's Greens Party, one-time government
partners of Hollande's ruling Socialists, have criticised the
government for not condemning more forcefully Fraisse's death.
Cazeneuve announced on Tuesday that the use of offensive
grenades would be suspended pending the investigation results.
(Reporting by Mark John; editing by Brian Love)