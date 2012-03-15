* Steel mill symbol of industrial decline in campaign
* Sarkozy says protesters only playing politics
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, March 15 French police fired tear
gas to disperse dozens of protesting steelworkers seeking talks
with President Nicolas Sarkozy on Thursday as they tried to
approach his campaign headquarters in Paris.
Less than six weeks from a presidential election, Sarkozy
said that the 150 workers who had come to Paris were more
interested in playing politics than in finding solutions for the
ArcelorMittal steel mill Florange in eastern France.
Riot police fired tear gas on the workers as they tried to
break through a police line to reach Sarkozy's campaign
headquarters in a middle-class neighbourhood of southwest Paris,
even though he was on the campaign trail outside the capital.
CFDT union official Edouard Martin, nonetheless, blamed
Sarkozy for their treatment, saying it made a mockery of his
claim to defend the interests of working-class French.
"For four weeks we've been on strike and we haven't harmed
anyone and now he gasses us, 'the candidate of the people',"
barked Martin, frothing with anger.
The Florange steel mill, whose blast furnaces were idled
until further notice late last year due to a lack of orders, has
come to symbolise France's industrial decline ahead of the
two-round April 22 and May 6 elections.
The president's Socialist rival Francois Hollande has seized
on the mill's plight as a sign of Sarkozy's failure to halt the
decline of France's industrial base, which has shed over 350,000
jobs since Sarkozy took office in 2007.
The president is trailing Hollande in opinion polls although
the margin is narrowing. A survey released on Wednesday by
pollster CSA showed Hollande and Sarkozy neck and neck for the
first round on 28 percent each, with the Socialist winning a
second round by 54 percent to 46.
Sarkozy said the he would be happy to meet on Monday with
workers truly interested in the mill's fate and not stirring up
trouble.
"I know that the Florange workers who are worried about
their jobs don't like their suffering to be used," he told
journalists. "The unions should defend workers interests not
play politics."
Sarkozy said at the start of the month that he had secured a
commitment from ArcelorMittal to invest 17 million euros ($22
million) in the plant and restart it in the second half of the
year. However, the company later said that would depend on the
economic conditions being there.