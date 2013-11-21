PARIS Nov 21 French farmers in tractors blocked
highways into Paris on Thursday to protest higher taxes and
changes to European subsidies, with one fireman killed in a
traffic accident linked to the protest north of the capital.
Anger at the rising tax burden in France is high and violent
anti-tax protests have erupted throughout the country in past
weeks, especially over a planned new levy on road freight which
farm and food sector trade unions say will cost thousands of
jobs.
"Fed up with taxes - and you?" read one of many placards
attached to 30 tractors blocking a road near the town of Saint
Arnoult southwest of the capital at dawn. Police said they were
expecting similar blockades on at least five routes into Paris.
Farmers from the Ile-de-France region surrounding the
capital say they are fed up with what they say is
"over-taxation," including the so-called the "eco-tax" on road
freight and a planned rise in the value added tax on Jan. 1.
Many local cereal growers also reject a move by President
Francois Hollande's Socialist government under which EU
subsidies and other aid will be focused on poorer livestock
farmers.
Transport Minister Frederic Cuvillier wrote on Twitter that
there had been two motor accidents as the tractors moved into
Paris and one death. French media said a fireman died after his
vehicle overturned.
"Danger! I call for the immediate lifting of the
roadblocks," wrote Cuvillier.
"We are here to show our government that we won't accept
these policies anymore which are decimating an entire sector,"
union representative Christophe Lerebour told Reuters TV.
He said added taxes would put French farmers at a
disadvantage to their European counterparts, creating "very big
distortions in competitiveness" that would hurt France farm
exports.
Hollande's popularity ratings are at record lows for a
president in the 55-year-old Fifth Republic, with voters angered
high unemployment at around 11 percent and a series of policy
rows on everything from tax to immigration.
New data on Thursday showed French business activity shrank
again in November after eking out growth for two months,
suggesting the euro zone's second-biggest economy may be
slipping back into recession.
Agricultural Minister Stephane Le Foll told Le Figaro daily
that compromises had already been made with the farming lobby.
"We are always open to dialogue," he said.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said the
government would introduce reforms to fix inequalities in the
tax system.
