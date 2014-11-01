By Guillame Frouin and Johanna Decorse
| NANTES/TOULOUSE, France
NANTES/TOULOUSE, France Nov 1 French
riot-control officers clashed with hooded demonstrators in
Nantes and Toulouse on Saturday, a week after the death of a
young activist apparently killed by a police grenade.
Several police and protesters were injured as both
demonstrations descended into running battles between protesters
hurling projectiles and riot police firing tear gas.
The violence erupted after several hundred people gathered
in each city to protest the death of Rémi Fraisse, 21, who was
found dead on Oct. 26 with a wound to his back, after a standoff
between police and opponents of a dam project in the Testet
wetlands, near the southern city of Toulouse.
Tests on his clothing and backpack suggest Fraisse was
killed by a so-called "offensive grenade", authorities have
said. Used by police to disperse riots, the explosive devices
were not previously thought capable of causing death.
In Nantes, the centre of long-running protests against plans
for a new airport nearby, police said more than a dozen people
had been arrested and at least four injured on Saturday. They
included a 21-year-old woman whose legs were caught in the blast
from another type of crowd-control grenade.
Protesters threw acid-filled bottles at riot police,
injuring one officer, according to Henri-Michel Comet, the
regional prefet, or governor.
"These are groups who have come in search of violent
altercations with the police," Comet said on BFM Television.
Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve has dismissed calls for
his resignation over Fraisse's death.
Leaders of France's Green Party, one-time government
partners of President François Hollande's Socialists, have
criticised ministers for not condemning the apparent killing
more forcefully.
(Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by Larry King)