PARIS, March 9 France was bracing for a day of
nationwide strikes and protests against far-reaching labour
reforms on Wednesday, with the Socialist government hoping to
prevent simmering discontent among students from boiling over.
Student groups have joined with hard-line labour unions in
calling for a national day of protest against Labour Minister
Myriam El Khomri's labour-law reforms, the government's latest
attempt to bring down an unemployment rate above 10 percent.
The reforms, which would put almost all aspects of the
country's strictly codified labour relations up for negotiation
between employers and unions, have infuriated the unions, who
say they unduly threaten job security.
Some 144 marches and protests will be held nationwide,
according to CGT, France's biggest union. National railway
company SNCF said it expected major disruption to its services,
especially around Paris. Eurostar services between Paris, London
and Brussels will also be affected, the operator said.
President Francois Hollande will keep a close eye on the
number of students on the streets, keen to avoid a repeat of the
massive student protests 10 years ago that forced former
president Jacques Chirac to withdraw his labour reforms.
Prime Minister Manuel Valls has already postponed the labour
reform's presentation to cabinet by two weeks, a sign that the
government might water down its plans, which have divided
lawmakers in the ruling Socialist party.
The government is still holding talks with unions and hopes
to convince moderate ones such as the CFDT, the country's second
biggest, to approve the reforms, preventing the creation of a
unified front against it.
(Reporting by Michel Rose, editing by Larry King)