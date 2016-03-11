PARIS, March 11 The French government failed to
convince student organisations in talks on Friday of the merits
of its labour reform plans, and the unions stepped out of the
meetings making renewed calls for street protests next week.
Students and unions staged rallies across France on
Wednesday, and more are scheduled for Saturday, Thursday and
March 31.
Just over a year before presidential elections, Socialist
President Francois Hollande, already deeply unpopular, has to
find ways to tackle growing anger from left-wing youth
organisations that would usually back him.
Hollande and his government have said they are willing to
make some tweaks but want to stick to the main aspects of a
reform that aims to loosen labour relations and make them open
to negotiation at individual companies.
"We want that law to be withdrawn," William Martinet, the
head of France's biggest student group Unef, which is close to
the ruling Socialist party, said after talks with Prime Minister
Manuel Valls and his labour and economy ministers.
He told reporters that Friday's talks had only strengthened
the union's belief that protests were all that could be done to
persuade the government to change its mind.
Unef has for decades been close to the Socialist party, and
many of the party's top officials come from its ranks, some of
whom are giving the union cash handouts to support its campaign.
Alexandre Leroy from students union FAGE, which says it
represents 2,000 students associations, also called on students
to take to the streets on Saturday.
"If nothing's done, we're heading to a dead-end," he said.
The government's reform plan aims at limiting the cost of
laying off workers and puts most aspects of France's strictly
codified rules on labour relations up for negotiation.
Initially due to be adopted in a cabinet meeting this week,
the bill was postponed by two weeks after it triggered harsh
criticism from within the Socialist party.
