PARIS, March 31 French rail and air traffic
suffered serious disruption on Thursday after transport staff
stopped work and took to the streets along with high-school
students to challenge plans for a pro-business loosening of the
country's protective labour laws.
The day of protest, the fourth in a month, has been billed
by local media as a make-or-break test of strength for President
Francois Hollande, plagued by low popularity and a jobless rate
stuck stubbornly above 10 percent as mid-2017 elections loom.
The three protests to date have been low-key by the
standards of past French strikes, but organisers hope to
mobilise more people this time.
France's SNCF state railway company said stoppages among its
staff had cut some services by 40 to 50 percent. About one in
five flights were cancelled at Orly airport south of Paris, the
DGAC air transport authority said.
Under rainy skies, secondary-level school pupils mobilised
in Paris and dozens of other cities for protest marches
alongside those called by labour unions.
At issue is a proposed overhaul of France's labour code, a
set of regulations bosses claim deters recruitment. Critics say
the reforms will lead to worse working conditions and more
sackings.
The reforms, due to be debated in parliament next week,
would give employers more flexibility to agree in-house deals
with employees on working time.
The protests come a day after Hollande, who has said he will
not run for re-election if he fails to make a dent in the
jobless rate, abandoned another piece of legislation - plans to
strip convicted terrorists of French citizenship.
That climbdown was forced on him by other lawmakers, many of
them in his own camp.
"When you admit you got it wrong once, it's possible to say
you got it wrong twice ... we're optimistic. The government
needs to say it got it wrong," said Philippe Martinez, head of
the large CGT union.
HOODED YOUTHS
Video footage relayed on social media showed some hooded
youths jumping on cars and taunting police.
CGT chief Martinez played down reports of a dozen arrests,
saying there was often a bit of trouble caused by "some people
who have nothing to do with the issue".
Hollande's government, desperate to deliver on his so far
elusive commitment to reduce high unemployment, watered down its
reform proposal shortly before it was unveiled this month by
ditching a clause that would have capped severance pay awards.
Economists fault the French system for creating a divide
between people with open-ended work contracts and first-timers
condemned to move from one short-term job to another because of
employer reluctance to commit to long-term contracts.
(Reporting by Brian Love; Editing by Gareth Jones)