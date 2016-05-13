* 1,000 arrested since protests over labour law started
* Ports, railways and airports face stoppages next week
* Governmment condemns violence and damage
By Brian Love
PARIS, May 13 Riot police evicted dozens of
people on Friday from a building they took over in protest
against labour law reforms that are provoking street
demonstrations and strike calls across France.
Police moved in at dawn, using a fire-engine ladder to get
through the roof of a public hall in the western city of Rennes
and flush out the protesters, some of whom had taken refuge on
the roof itself.
After sometimes violent marches and 82 arrests on Thursday,
Prime Minister Manuel Valls condemned rampagers who ransacked
party offices and daubed them with anti-government graffiti and
smashed the entire glass front of a train station in Nantes.
"These vandals are unbearable," Valls told reporters, adding
that he was counting on the courts to deal firmly with them.
About 1,000 people have been arrested since protests began
several weeks ago over the labour law reform, Interior Minister
Bernard Cazeneuve said.
The protesters' anger is at government plans to make hiring
and firing easier, in a flagship reform of President Francois
Hollande, plagued by rock-bottom popularity ratings ahead of a
May 2017 election.
There are calls for broader street protests next week and
strikes by railway workers, dockers, truckers and airport and
refinery workers.
"The government has public opinion against it, a majority of
the labour unions against it and the youth movement against it,"
CGT union leader Philippe Martinez said.
Other CGT representatives called for rolling strikes from
next Monday night, arguing that the labour law change could
prompt employers to cut overtime pay.
Police themselves plan to protest next week over what they
say is a rise in hostility towards them, despite having to work
overtime as part of a tightening of security after Islamist
militants killed 130 people in Paris in November.
Polls show as many as three in four people oppose the
reform, which would allow employers to bypass national or
sectoral obligations on pay and conditions by opting for
in-house deals.
The last time France faced large-scale street protests was
in 2011, when unions sought, but ultimately failed, to force
then President Nicolas Sarkozy to withdraw a law obliging people
to work longer for a pension.
Thursday's street marches mobilised tens of thousands of
people, compared with hundreds of thousands in 2011.
