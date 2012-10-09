(Adds detail, background)
PARIS, Oct 9 French riot police used teargas to
disperse protesters outside the Paris auto show on Tuesday,
during nationwide demonstrations over mounting job losses in a
country where unemployment is at its highest since 1999 and
economic growth at a standstill.
The incident came as the CGT labour union, one of the two
biggest in France, sought to flex its muscles by organising the
street rallies in the first nationwide protests since Socialist
President Francois Hollande took power in May.
Police intervened after around 1,000 protesters including
workers from a doomed PSA Peugeot Citroen plant
attempted to break through a security cordon around the location
of the car show on the edge of Paris, a Reuters reporter at the
scene said.
Some protesters pelted the police with eggs and flour during
the standoff.
France's unemployment rate stands above 10 percent and the
number of jobless has topped 3 million for the first time in 13
years.
CGT leader Bernard Thibault, who openly called for a vote to
unseat former president Nicolas Sarkozy last May, said nothing
was changing under Hollande, who has promised to slash France's
public deficit without killing growth or inflicting Greek-style
cuts in spending on voters.
"We're deep in crisis because of bad policy responses, quite
simply," Thibault told state television channel France 2. "If a
majority of employees voted for a change of president it was
because they wanted a change of economic and social policy."
Thousands of people marched in Lyon and the southern port
city of Marseille, according to police and union estimates,
while other protests were planned in other cities.
As marchers hit the streets, French lawmakers were asked to
approve a European pact that commits France, like other euro
zone, countries to seek balanced public finances - a pact
agreed to stem a debt crisis plaguing the region for more than
two years.
