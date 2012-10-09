PARIS Oct 9 French riot police used teargas to
disperse protesters outside the Paris auto show on a day of
street demonstrations over mounting job losses in a country
where unemployment is at its highest since 1999 and economic
growth at a standstill.
The incident came as the CGT labour union, one of the two
biggest in France, sought to flex its muscles by organising
street rallies in the first nationwide protests since Socialist
President Francois Hollande took power in May.
Police intervened after protesters including workers from a
doomed PSA Peugeot Citroen plant attempted to break
through a security cordon around the location of the car show on
the edge of Paris, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.
(Reporting by Pauline Mevel and Nicholas Vinocur in Paris and
Jean-Francois Rosnoblet in Marseille; Writing by Brian Love;
Editing by Alison Williams)