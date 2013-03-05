PARIS, March 5 Two French hard-left trade unions began nationwide protests on Tuesday against labour law reforms backed by mainstream unions to give firms more flexibility to weather economic downturns.

Low-level transport, port and power sector strikes had caused only minor disruption by midday.

Organisers expect hundreds of thousands to join an afternoon march in Paris, where the turnout will be seen as a barometer of opposition to a reform vital to Socialist President Francois Hollande's battle to restore industrial competitiveness.

Signed by mainstream unions in January after lengthy talks with employers, the "flexicurity" accord means more job security for workers on short-term contracts, but makes it easier for firms to put staff on shorter hours if orders dry up. It also gives them new rights to dismiss any who refuse to participate.

The hardline CGT and FO, backed by two smaller unions, led protests in some 200 towns and planned a 2 p.m. (1300 GMT) march through Paris to the Socialist-controlled National Assembly, which is set to pass a law based on the accord next month.

Opposition to a deal that Hollande hopes will stem a rash of industrial layoffs and ease double-digit unemployment has become a common cause for two unions who are traditionally foes.

Hard-left lawmakers also oppose the reform.

"This is a dangerous deal," FO leader Jean-Claude Mailly told France Inter radio in a rare joint interview with CGT leader Bernard Thibault. "When we agree on something, we fight together."

A CGT spokeswoman said the union opposed all the points in the labour accord that threatened job security.

The changes will also seek more flexibility from workers asked to relocate to match fluctuations in demand.

French media reported minimal delays to some flights out of Paris and no cancellations. There was minor disruption of some underground metro services in the capital. Action at power plants had no impact on electricity supply.

The bill, which Hollande wants to be enacted in May, will be presented at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. (Reporting by Catherine Bremer, Nicholas Vinocur and Michel Rose; Editing by Alistair Lyon)