* Hardline unions protest Hollande's "flexicurity" bill
* Larger labour groups have accepted the plan
* Policy is central to Hollande's growth and jobs strategy
By Antony Paone
PARIS, March 5 Tens of thousands of protesters
marched in towns across France on Tuesday against plans to allow
companies to cut workers' hours during economic downturns - a
policy central to President Francois Hollande's jobs and growth
strategy.
The demonstrations, led by two hard-left trade unions, along
with muted strike action in the transport, port and power
sectors, drew much smaller crowds than anti-reform protests of
past years or recent marches against gay marriage.
The labour deal, central to Hollande's efforts to restore
competitiveness, was agreed in January by three mainstream
unions and employers and should pass into law next month given
the Socialist's parliament majority.
The "flexicurity" reform will mean more job security for
workers on short-term contracts while making it easier for firms
to cut work hours if orders dry up. It also gives them new
rights to dismiss any staff who refuse to participate.
With the left in power, there is less of a draw to bring
people onto the street. But despite the limited numbers, the
crowds marching quietly through Toulouse, Marseille, Lyon,
Strasbourg and Paris expressed deep disillusionment over a
stalled economy and rampant unemployment.
The hardline CGT and FO unions leading the protests with two
smaller unions said 200,000 demonstrators turned out, but police
estimates were closer to 20,000 nationwide.
"This accord will considerably worsen workers' conditions in
big companies because now any boss can change how long a person
works a week and is paid without altering their contract," said
radical left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, who ran in round one of
the 2012 presidential election.
"This is not a step forward, it's a step backward on social
and labour progress," he said while on the march in Paris where
protesters chanted: "Repeal, repeal this criminal deal!"
FOES JOIN FORCES
The Paris march headed to the National Assembly, which will
start debating the bill early next month.
Small-scale strikes caused minor delays to flights out of
Paris and public transport in the city.
A 24-hour strike held up the unloading of six oil tankers at
the Fos-Lavera hub near Marseille, but strike disruption in the
wider energy sector was minor.
Opposition to the deal, which Hollande hopes will stem a
rash of industrial layoffs and ease double-digit unemployment,
has become a common cause for two unions that are traditionally
enemies. Hard-left lawmakers also oppose the reform.
"This is a dangerous deal," FO leader Jean-Claude Mailly
told France Inter radio in a rare joint interview with CGT
leader Bernard Thibault. "When we agree on something, we fight
together."
A CGT spokeswoman said the union opposed all the points in
the labour accord, and that it threatened job security.
Waning competitiveness compared to low-wage countries has
pulled down French exports over the years and caused the loss of
tens of thousands of jobs, helping drive jobless claims up to a
15-year high.
The economic gloom has knocked Hollande's approval ratings
down as low as 30 percent since he was elected last May with a
pledge to restore jobs and growth.
The bill, which will also seek more flexibility from workers
if they are asked to relocate to match fluctuations in demand,
will be presented at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Hollande
wants it enacted by May.