TOULOUSE, France Nov 22 Protesters clashed with
police in southern France on Saturday over the death of a young
activist killed by a police grenade, in the latest of a series
of demonstrations which have embarrassed the Socialist
government.
At least 16 people were arrested in Toulouse after garbage
containers were set on fire and bus stops smashed on the margins
of an otherwise peaceful march where demonstrators held placards
reading "End to the licence to kill".
Remi Fraisse, 21, was killed last month by a so-called
"offensive grenade" during a standoff between police and
opponents of a dam project in wetlands near Toulouse. Interior
Minister Bernard Cazeneuve later ordered these devices banned.
Around 600 to 1,000 protesters marched in Toulouse and 1,200
in the western city of Nantes, where 14 were arrested.
The death has further soured relations between President
Francois Hollande's Socialist government and the Green Party, a
one-time government partner which said the government has not
reacted properly to Fraisse's death and has accused Cazeneuve of
initially hiding the truth.
The protests over the planned dam add to a growing number of
environmental protests again infrastructure projects that have
included stalled plans to build a new airport in Nantes.
