* Farmers, taxi drivers, ferry workers show law-breaking
pays
* French protests have revolutionary pedigree
* Governments prefer to buy off protesters to avoid wider
revolt
By Andrew Callus
PARIS, July 24 Less than a year since France
abandoned its "ecotax" on truckers after protesters destroyed
the equipment built to collect it, similar strongarm tactics
look to be working for the nation's farmers, cab drivers and
ferry workers.
Livestock producers struggling with low prices won a hastily
assembled package of loans and debt relief this week after
blocking motorways and dumping manure outside supermarkets.
Socialist President Francois Hollande, keen to avoid such
outbursts of anger coalescing into a wider anti-government
campaign, met farmers' leaders on Thursday and urged processors
and distributors to raise the prices they pay producers.
Weeks earlier, authorities forced the closure of the Uber
ride-hailing app and summoned its bosses to court after taxi
drivers furious at low-cost competition overturned cars and
injured police.
Ferry workers who have repeatedly blocked the Channel Tunnel
entrance with burning tyres, paralysing traffic between Britain
and the continent, won government intervention this week to help
secure their jobs after their ships are sold to a Danish buyer.
Now the men and women who run licensed tobacco stores are
hooding roadside radars with bin liners at night to deprive the
government of revenues from speeding fines in a bid to make it
drop plans to ban brand names from cigarette packs.
Critics of Hollande say his concessions to lawlessness are
typical of a leadership style that avoids confrontation - and
painful decisions. Some note he helped broker a European bailout
deal for Greece that includes far tougher reforms than anything
he has chosen for France.
His predecessors' record was not much different.
"France has had a long history of demonstrations, protests,
and strikes in some of these sectors, especially transport,"
said Kerstin Hamann, a political science professor at the
University of Central Florida who has analysed the outcome of
strikes in Western Europe from 1980 to 2009.
Supporters of the ecotax - a pro-environment levy on heavy
goods vehicles that had won broad parliamentary support -
predicted that its withdrawal would encourage copycat campaigns.
"It's because such tactics work - and they are clearly doing
so again," said Alistair Cole, a professor of Politics and
France specialist at Sciences Po university in Lyon.
Although steeped in a tradition of direct action dating back
before the 1789 revolution, France has no monopoly on effective
acts of protest, civil disobedience, and withdrawal of labour.
In neighbouring Britain, riots and mass non-payment that
followed the introduction of a "poll tax" for households in 1989
led to its swift withdrawal.
France has near the lowest rate of union membership of OECD
and European Union member states, with fewer than 10 percent of
workers affiliated.
Yet the country lost the most work time to strikes in a
selection of 17 European countries between 2008 and 2012, a
European Commission report showed. Apart from France, only
Denmark showed an increase on the previous five years.
PROTEST A 'CIVIC FUNCTION'
The 2014 study also distinguished between strikes, which are
waning generally in Europe, and other forms of protest, which
are on the rise.
It is those sectoral protests and the accompanying maximum
mayhem tactics that are seen as a French speciality.
"There is what might be called a cultural assumption in
France that whoever is in power will abuse that power unless
kept in check," said James Shields, professor of French politics
at Aston University in Britain.
"This forms part of the continual tension between government
and the citizenry... the muscular action that often accompanies
it is part of the negotiating framework, a show of brute
strength prior to seeking peaceful resolution. Not for nothing
is "boss napping" (sequestering managers) a French invention as
a means of opposing layoffs or plant closures."
The authorities' response to such illegal acts usually
involves a handful of arrests, but rarely prosecutions.
In the ecotax protest, led by hauliers and others worried
the tax could make them uncompetitive, the government resisted
for months before first postponing then abandoning the tax.
The blockades and acts of sabotage had morphed into a wider
protest movement called the "Bonnets Rouges" (red caps) that
risked uniting the entire Brittany region against Hollande.
This time, the government has acted more quickly to appease
the beef, dairy and pork farmers, conjuring up hundreds of
millions of euros of rescue funds to avoid the danger of a long
hot summer of discontent.
While some complain that those interest groups with the
ability to cause disruption are at an advantage over others,
such muscular protests look set to stay.
"Protesters are seen to be performing a civic function,"
said Shields. They are reaffirming the egalitarian rights of
ordinary people to challenge officialdom and seek redress for
perceived injustice."
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by Mark John and Paul
Taylor)