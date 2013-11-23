PARIS Nov 23 The board of PSA Peugeot Citroen has engaged headhunters to help it find a second-in-command as it struggles to cut costs and stem losses, newspaper Le Figaro said on Saturday.

The French automaker, which is currently pursuing an investment by Chinese partner Dongfeng, is already talking with several candidates.

Foremost among them is Carlos Tavares, the former chief operating officer of Renault who stepped down in September, the paper reported.

Peugeot said it had no comment on the report.

Le Figaro quoted a source close to the affair as saying that Chief Executive Philippe Varin was leading the effort to find a deputy.

"Philippe Varin can't do everything," the source said. "He needs reinforcements to be able to turn the company around."

As a mass-market producer focused on Europe Peugeot has suffered particularly badly from the six-year recession in car sales on the continent.

Newspaper Le Monde reported this week that the company is now seeking to raise 4 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in a share issue to the French government and Dongfeng. (Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Greg Mahlich)