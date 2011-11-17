PARIS Nov 17 French President Nicolas
Sarkozy said on Thursday that French carmaker PSA Peugeot
Citroen had pledged not to go ahead with a plan to lay
off workers in France.
Union officials had said on Tuesday that PSA was preparing
plans to cut 5,000 jobs in France with 2,000 coming from
research and development, suggesting a higher proportion of
layoffs in the company's home country than previously disclosed.
After a media and political storm, Sarkozy took it upon
himself to speak with the company's chief executive, Philippe
Varin.
"I spoke with Philippe Varin and I can tell you that PSA
will not have a layoff plan in France," Sarkozy said in a speech
about France's FSI strategic investment fund.
"In particular, the 2,000 workers most directly concerned by
this plan will be reassigned either within the company or
outside of it, namely to suppliers," he added.
Sarkozy, who faces a tough battle for re-election in April,
said that it was out of the question that PSA reduces research
spending in France, where companies benefit from what he said is
one of the most favourable in the world thanks to a tax credit
for research spending.
Varin and Sarkozy were due to speak again on Thursday, but a
statement was not expected.
Peugeot last month said its core car making business would
barely make money this year and announced 6,000 layoffs across
Europe, including 1,000 manufacturing jobs and 2,500 contractor
positions.
It said at the time that the other 2,500 job cuts would come
mainly in sales, marketing, IT and R&D.
PSA and rival French carmaker Renault repaid
earlier this year 6 billion euros in loans that the government
extended to them in 2009 to help them through the financial
crisis and on condition that they keep jobs in France.
