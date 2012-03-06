PARIS, March 6 Qatari investors have
bought the remaining 30 percent of top-flight French soccer club
Paris St Germain, said a spokeswoman for Colony Capital, the
U.S. investment fund that sold the stake.
Qatar Sports Investment bought the stake roughly eight
months after Colony had sold the other 70 percent of the capital
city's only Ligue 1 club to Qatari investors.
"I can confirm that Colony sold the remaining 30 percent,"
the spokeswoman said, confirming a report on news website
Wansquare, which said the transaction valued the entire club at
100 million euros ($131.15 million).
A spokesman for the club, which is top ranked in Ligue 1,
could not immediately be reached for comment.
Paris St Germain, which spent over 80 million euros in
transfers last summer after the initial Qatari investment, has
not won the French title since 1994.
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Will Waterman)