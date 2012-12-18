PARIS Dec 18 France's Socialist government launched a public spending review on Tuesday but stopped short of outlining any budget cuts as unease builds on its left flank over its stewardship of the euro zone's second-biggest economy.

President Francois Hollande has pledged to trim public spending, which at 57 percent of GDP is among the highest in the developed world, but he has so far skirted the far-reaching cuts many economists say are unavoidable.

After a meeting with senior ministers on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault pledged to eke out savings from France's 80 billion euros ($105 billion) in annual subsidies for companies and 60 billion euros spent on family policies.

Ayrault said the aim of the review was to reduce spending by streamlining administrative procedures and using the internet for more services across the public sector.

"Our financial resources are too stretched for the luxury of spending on policies which do not fulfill their purpose," he said.

But the head of the MEDEF employers federation demanded a deeper shake-up of public finances.

"The truth that the French need to be told and are not being told is that reducing public spending can only be done with structural reforms," Laurence Parisot said, singling out the deficits in the health and retirement systems.

The pensions deficit is due to hit 20.8 to 24.9 billion euros in 2017, compared to 14 billion last year, a report by the Retirement Orientation Council published by Le Monde showed.

Hollande has staked his fiscal credibility on slashing the public deficit to 3 percent of GDP next year from an estimated 4.5 percent this year.

But while the national debt is expected to peak at a record 91.3 percent of GDP, France has been able to fill the gap in its finances at record low interest rates, with its bonds in firm demand in Asia and from central banks, reducing some of the pressure for austerity.

The government must find 10 billion euros of savings on top of the 50 billion already planned over its five-year mandate, to finance a new tax credit aimed at making firms more competitive.

The extra savings will come by lowering public spending growth to 0.5 percent a year from an original 0.7 percent target, which amounts to a reduction when inflation is taken into account.

Part of the problem for Hollande is that some members of his own camp are urging him to give his policies a more left-leaning bent in the face of public concerns about unemployment.

After the Socialists suffered weekend defeats in parliamentary by-elections, a dozen of their lawmakers wrote to the president urging more action on purchasing power and jobs.

And while Hollande and Ayrault's ratings are plunging, the government's outspoken left-wing Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg is seeing his surge after threatening last month to nationalise a struggling steelworks owned by ArcelorMittal . ($1 = 0.7598 euros) (Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas and Chine Labbe, Writing by Leigh Thomas)