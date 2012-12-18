PARIS Dec 18 France's Socialist government
launched a public spending review on Tuesday but stopped short
of outlining any budget cuts as unease builds on its left flank
over its stewardship of the euro zone's second-biggest economy.
President Francois Hollande has pledged to trim public
spending, which at 57 percent of GDP is among the highest in the
developed world, but he has so far skirted the far-reaching cuts
many economists say are unavoidable.
After a meeting with senior ministers on Tuesday, Prime
Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault pledged to eke out savings from
France's 80 billion euros ($105 billion) in annual subsidies for
companies and 60 billion euros spent on family policies.
Ayrault said the aim of the review was to reduce spending by
streamlining administrative procedures and using the internet
for more services across the public sector.
"Our financial resources are too stretched for the luxury of
spending on policies which do not fulfill their purpose," he
said.
But the head of the MEDEF employers federation demanded a
deeper shake-up of public finances.
"The truth that the French need to be told and are not being
told is that reducing public spending can only be done with
structural reforms," Laurence Parisot said, singling out the
deficits in the health and retirement systems.
The pensions deficit is due to hit 20.8 to 24.9 billion
euros in 2017, compared to 14 billion last year, a report by the
Retirement Orientation Council published by Le Monde showed.
Hollande has staked his fiscal credibility on slashing the
public deficit to 3 percent of GDP next year from an estimated
4.5 percent this year.
But while the national debt is expected to peak at a record
91.3 percent of GDP, France has been able to fill the gap in its
finances at record low interest rates, with its bonds in firm
demand in Asia and from central banks, reducing some of the
pressure for austerity.
The government must find 10 billion euros of savings on top
of the 50 billion already planned over its five-year mandate, to
finance a new tax credit aimed at making firms more competitive.
The extra savings will come by lowering public spending
growth to 0.5 percent a year from an original 0.7 percent
target, which amounts to a reduction when inflation is taken
into account.
Part of the problem for Hollande is that some members of his
own camp are urging him to give his policies a more left-leaning
bent in the face of public concerns about unemployment.
After the Socialists suffered weekend defeats in
parliamentary by-elections, a dozen of their lawmakers wrote to
the president urging more action on purchasing power and jobs.
And while Hollande and Ayrault's ratings are plunging, the
government's outspoken left-wing Industry Minister Arnaud
Montebourg is seeing his surge after threatening last month to
nationalise a struggling steelworks owned by ArcelorMittal
.
($1 = 0.7598 euros)
(Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas and Chine Labbe, Writing
by Leigh Thomas)