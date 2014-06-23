BRIEF-American International Group completes sale of AIG Fuji Life to FWD Group
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned
PARIS, June 23 French industrial companies Alstom and Vinci signed a 2 billion euro ($2.72 billion) deal with Qatar on Monday for the construction of a tram system in Lusail city, while the two countries also discussed a possible defence deal.
The deal, that sees the light rail system starting to operate in 2018 and 2020, was signed during a visit by Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Vinci said in a statement.
Leaders of the two countries also discussed the possible sale of French Rafale fighter jets, built by Dassault Aviation , to Qatar but there was no immediate conclusion.
"They discussed it. Negotiations are continuing," a source close to French President Francois Hollande said following a meeting held during the emir's first official visit to France. ($1 = 0.7357 Euros) (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)
TOKYO, May 1 The United States will begin an investigation into whether thermoplastic components used in some Japanese and German vehicle models sold in the country violate its patent laws, trade authorities said late last week.