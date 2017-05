PARIS, April 30 France will start delivering Rafale fighter jets to Qatar from mid-2018 at the rate of 11 per year, the French defence ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier the government said Qatar has agreed to buy 24 Dassault Aviation-built Rafale fighter jets in a deal worth 6.3 billion euros ($7 billion), as the Gulf Arab state looks to boost its military firepower amid regional instability. (Reporting By Emmanuel Jarry; writing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by John Irish)