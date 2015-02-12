BRUSSELS Feb 12 President Francois Hollande
said on Thursday Egypt would order 24 Rafale fighter jets, a
warship and related military equipment from France, after years
of failed attempts to export the plane.
"The Egyptian authorities have just let me know their
intention of acquiring 24 Rafale planes, a multi-mission frigate
as well as related equipment," Hollande said in a statement,
adding that the accord would be signed by Defence Minister
Jean-Yves Le Drian in Cairo on Monday.
