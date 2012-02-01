By Nicholas Vinocur

PARIS Feb 1 France said on Wednesday it hoped to seal a major sale of Rafale warplanes to India within six to nine months, a completion date that looks too remote and uncertain to help President Nicolas Sarkozy as he heads into a late-April election.

Sarkozy scored a commercial coup with the announcement this week that years of lobbying had pushed India close to buying the Rafale. But any political gains appear to have been diminished following the announcement of the tentative deadline for finalising a deal.

"We are hopeful that these exclusive talks will be concluded six to nine months from now," French government spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse told reporters.

The conservative president faces an election that takes place in two rounds on April 22 and May 6, and trails Socialist frontrunner Francois Hollande in regular polls of voter intentions.

Nearly 30 years after France launched the development of the Rafale, India's announcement on Tuesday that it had retained the French fighter jet for exclusive talks over a European rival marks its best chance yet at an overseas sale.

A sale to India would mark the culmination of a worldwide effort by Sarkozy since 2007, when he took personal charge of the issue after the embarrassing failure of a bid to sell $2 billion worth of Rafales to Morocco.

Pecresse said a Rafale deal with India in the next six to nine months could open the door to deals on nuclear energy and civilian infrastructure projects.

Beyond any political windfall for Sarkozy, the deal would be a big win for France over neighbouring competitors.

India's decision to choose the Rafale over the Eurofighter Typhoon -- a warplane developed by a consortium of four European aerospace companies -- dealt a blow to Britain and Germany, which had both led aggressive sales efforts in India.

British Prime Minister David Cameron, commenting on India's decision on Tuesday, called it "disappointing" and said he would pursue efforts to sell the Eurofighter Typhoon.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert alluded to the fact that such deals are never firm until the final contract is signed, and called the agreement announced this week "preliminary".

In 2009, Sarkozy prematurely announced that a sale of Rafales to Brazil was imminent, only to see talks drag on for another two years. Late last year, Brazil said it was deferring a decision over the replacement of its fighter jets.

Negotiations with the United Arab Emirates hit a snag last November when the Gulf state called France's terms for upgrading Rafales with next generation radar and missile technology "uncompetitive and unworkable".

This time around, the government is treading carefully. Defense Minister Gerard Longuet told BFM radio on Wednesday that there was an 80 percent chance of India buying the planes.