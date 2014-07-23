PARIS, July 23 The French parliament has
formally adopted a railway reform intended to prepare the sector
for liberalisation and which triggered a 10-day strike last
month.
The bill was approved during an overnight session with votes
from the ruling Socialists, Greens and moderate left-wing
allies. The hard left and some opposition voted against.
The move will bring state-owned railway company SNCF and
track owner RFF into the same holding company and is to prepare
the system ahead of European Union moves to introduce more
competition into Europe's transport routes.
Railworkers fear the reform will lead to job losses and an
erosion of their current privileges.
The final text includes an amendment aimed at capping the
debt of the SNCF, currently at 44 billion euros ($59 billion),
and calls for the negotiation of a new collective convention
governing working conditions in the sector.
($1 = 0.7426 Euros)
(Reporting by Emile Picy; Writing by Mark John; Editing by
James Regan)