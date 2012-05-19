PARIS Two people were killed and 15 others injured when a rally car ploughed into spectators during a race in the Var region of southern France, emergency services said on Saturday.

The car flew off a curve at Plan-de-la-Tour, near the city of Toulon on France's Mediterranean coast.

A local public prosecutor, Danielle Drouy-Ayral, said a race marshall and a spectator had been killed.

The driver was taken to hospital with light injuries and authorities were waiting to see if his condition allowed him to be taken into custody, the prosecutor said.

Witnesses said the driver had made a mistake at an intersection where competitors were supposed to turn right. Instead, he drove straight ahead and hit a group of spectators, which included several children.

(Reporting By Pierre Thebault)