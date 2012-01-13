PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 13
June 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS Jan 13 France has been notified that its triple-A rating with agency Standard & Poor's has been downgraded by one notch and will step up reforms to shore up its economy, French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Friday.
"I confirm that France has received, like most euro zone countries, a notification of a change of its rating," Baroin told France 2 television. "It's a downgrade, a one-notch change, it's the same agency that downgraded the United States."
"It (the downgrade) means we must follow and amplify reforms. We must be bold. We must preserve employment," he added.
June 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HELSINKI, June 13 Finland's nationalist Finns party will be split into two parliamentary groups following a change of leadership, lawmakers said on Tuesday, a move that could help Prime Minister Juha Sipila form a new coalition government.