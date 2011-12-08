PARIS Dec 8 Chinese rating agency Dagong downgraded France on Thursday, saying that the government would likely miss its deficit-reduction targets due to weaker-than-expected growth and the fallout from the euro zone's debt crisis.

Dagong, whose credit assessments are not closely followed outside China, cut its rating on France to A+ from AA- with a negative outlook to reflect the potential risks stemming from sluggish growth, higher debt and the impact of the sovereign debt crisis spreading through other euro zone economies.

The Chinese firm has been much more aggressive about cutting France's rating than its western rivals, which all give France their top rating even though France has weaker public finances than the other five AAA-rated countries in the euro zone.

Standard and Poor's put France on watch for a possible downgrade earlier this week along with the other AAA-rated euro countries over concerns the bloc was failing to bring the crisis under control.

Dagong forecast that the French economy would grow only 0.3 percent next year, well below the 1.0 percent growth that President Nicolas Sarkozy's conservative government has based its budget on and its target of cutting the public deficit to 4.5 percent of output next year.

The French government says it does not plan to announce further deficit-reduction measures in coming months beyond two packages announced since August and that it has 6 billion euros ($8 billion) of savings it can fall back on if growth falls short of its 1 percent GDP target.

"The government's fiscal consolidation target is hard to achieve, and the external risk of (the) domestic financial system continues to increase as a result of the deterioration and spread of (the) European debt crisis, which in tandem with the buoyant financing cost of government and financial institutions undermine the solvency of the French government," Dagong said in a statement.