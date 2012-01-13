* Impact on borrowing costs seen limited
* Downgrade timing a blow for Sarkozy ahead of election
* Opposition: downgrade shows Sarkozy's policies inadequate
* Government downplays impact, vows more reforms
By Nicholas Vinocur and Catherine Bremer
PARIS, Jan 13 France lost its triple-A
credit rating with Standard & Poor's on Friday, putting it a
notch below Germany in a blow to President Nicolas Sarkozy three
months from a presidential election.
S&P cut France to AA+ from AAA as it downgraded a swathe of
euro zone countries, blaming insufficient policy measures by the
bloc's leaders to tackle worsening strains.
The agency also changed the French rating outlook to
negative, which indicates there is at least a one-in-three
change the rating will be lowered in 2012 or 2012. Germany's
rating was left unchanged and its outlook was upgraded to
stable.
Finance Minister Francois Baroin rushed to emergency talks
with Sarkozy and other ministers as France was notified of the
move and appeared on the evening TV news even before S&P's
announcement to try and play down the impact.
He said the conservative government would simply push harder
for structural reforms to boost economic growth and jobs.
"It's a downgrade, a one-notch change," Baroin told France 2
TV, noting S&P was punishing several euro zone states for
goverance problems that contributed to the bloc's debt crisis.
"Clearly, this is not a disaster. It is as if you asked a
student who got 20 of 20 in school for a very long time whether
dropping to 19 was a disaster. No, it's an excellent grade."
Long factored in by markets, economists expect the French
cut will have a limited impact on government borrowing costs,
but the timing is dire for Sarkozy, who risks being ousted by
Socialist Francois Hollande in a two-round election in April and
May and had made preserving the AAA a point of pride.
"S&P is absolutely right. France is paying the price of 30
years of irresponsibility in public finances," Fabrice Seiman,
head of French investment fund Lutetia Capital told Reuters.
Opposition parties seized on the news, calling it evidence
that Sarkozy was not fit to run the country's economy.
Socialist Party head Martine Aubry said Sarkozy would now be
remembered as "the president of the French downgrade". Far-right
leader Marine Le Pen, third in polls behind Hollande and
Sarkozy, said the move would inflate the hefty public debt.
"The downgrade of the French triple-A is punishment for five
years of social, economic and political erosion by Nicolas
Sarkozy and his government," tweeted Marisol Touraine, a key
aide of Socialist challenger Francois Hollande.
Centrist presidential hopeful Francois Bayrou spoke of a
double downgrade.
"It's a downgrade of our sovereignty that will affect our
country's reputation, and it's a downgrade in relation to
Germany, which means our situation in Europe will suffer
symbolically and politically," he told i<Tele television.
FISCAL LAXITY
France has been fearing a downgrade for months, as faltering
growth has left its public finances looking vulnerable to shocks
from the banking sector or debt-laden euro zone peripherals.
Sarkozy, who is battling with some of the lowest popularity
ratings any French president has suffered, spent most of 2011
saying he would fight tooth and nail to defend the rating and
rushed through two big budget cut packages late in the year.
He changed tack in December, days after S&P put the ratings
of 15 euro zone countries on review, saying that a downgrade
would not be "insurmountable" and that he would react coolly to
it.
Shifting his focus to growth, he is vowing to overhaul
welfare financing, company labour charges and job flexibility,
issues he will discuss with unions and employers next week.
But critics doubt that meaningful reforms can be pushed
through between now and the first election round on April 22.
Baroin noted that Paris is borrowing at the lowest rates
since the euro's creation. He said the 2012 budget factored in
10-year borrowing rates of 3.7 percent, above current market
yields of 3 percent, leaving ample wiggle room.
French benchmark 10-year bond yields have risen to over 3
percent since flirting with record lows in September around 2.5
percent, but are still at historically low levels.
As the S&P news leaked on Friday, the French 10-year yield
spread over German Bunds widened 10 basis points
to 131, but was well below levels near 200 bps in November.
France has 1.3 trillion euros of outstanding debt and will
issue up to 178 billion euros in medium and long-term paper this
year, net of buybacks, to cover its deficit and expiring debt.
The head of the public debt management agency, Philippe
Mills, said in November that a rise of 120-150 basis points in
borrowing rates would cost 2.5 to 3.0 billion euros per year.