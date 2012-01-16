PARIS Jan 16 Ratings agency Moody's said on Monday that France's debt metrics and potential contingent liabilities were putting pressure on the stable outlook for the country's Aaa credit rating and said it would update its position on France later this quarter.

"The deterioration in debt metrics and the potential for further contingent liabilities to emerge are exerting pressure on the stable outlook of the French government's Aaa debt rating," Moody's said in a credit opinion on France.

France's Aaa rating might come under pressure if the public debt keeps rising or if Europe's debt crisis worsens, Moody's also said, three days after rival rating agency Standard & Poor's cut its AAA rating on France by one notch to AA+.