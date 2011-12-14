PARIS Dec 14 France's foreign minister said in an interview published on Wednesday that decisions by rating agencies were "sometimes subjective and political", and that any a loss of France's top-notch AAA rating would be regrettable but not disastrous.

In an interview posted on the website of business daily Les Echos, Alain Juppe said when asked if he was concerned about a possible downgrade of France's rating: "It would obviously not be good news but it would not be cataclysmic either."

France's coveted credit AAA rating, which allows it to refinance its debt cheaply in financial markets, is being reviewed at the moment by Standard & Poor's.