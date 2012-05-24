PARIS May 24 Ratings agency Moody's on Thursday
restated its negative outlook on France's triple-A credit
rating, saying Socialist Francois Hollande's victory in a May 6
presidential election had not changed its view on risks to the
country's creditworthiness.
"During the second half of the year, and in particular after
upcoming general elections in June, Moody's expects to get a
clearer picture of the actual government program to be adopted
and the risks to achieving policy targets stemming from ongoing
challenges in the euro area," Moody's said in a note.
The ratings agency changed its outlook on France's credit
score from stable to negative in February, but maintained its
tripe-A score, citing growing financial and economic risks
triggered by the euro zone's debt crisis.